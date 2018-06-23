COMMUNITYEVENTSON-THE-NOW Saturday at Flaming Gorge Days! tweet By Lillian Palmer - June 23, 2018 147 Views Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year and 150 years of Green River! This year is packed with family-fun entertainment. Here’s today’s schedule of events. We’ll help you know where to go and when to get there all day long. Saturday, June 23 Event Schedule 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am Deadline to sign up is June 16 Chardonnay Run starts at Expedition Island at 6 am Horseshoes Tournament at Evers Park at 8:30 am 4 on 4 Volleyball Tournament at Expedition Island at 9 am Deadline to sign up is June 15 Flaming Gorge Days Parade – The parade route will be downtown on Flaming Gorge Way at 10 am The theme this year is “Happy 150th, Green River”. This year we are celebrating 150 years of Green River and Union Pacific Railroad. Get creative with your float celebrating our town’s history and your Green River/Wyoming PRIDE! Registration form for the parade is here. Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am! Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more Live performances throughout the day Human Foosball, co-sponsored by The Radio Network and Western Wyoming Beverages is at Evers Park at 11:30 am Slip N Slide Kickball, sponsored by Sweetwater Against Trafficking is at Expedition Island at 12 pm Cornhole Tournament at Expedition Island at 12 pm Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Golf Country Club from 2-5 pm Chancey Williams and the Younger Bros Band: Concert is at Expedition Island at 6 pm Tickets are only $15 and will be available at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce on June 1st. You can also pay at the gate. Learn more about the band here. Read more about Chancey Williams and the Younger Bros Band here. Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.