Saturday Car Show Will Benefit Foster Children

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Fast Cars & Foster Kids Car Show will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Organizer Bill Croy said that the event was created to create awareness and help foster kids in the community.

“We will be hosting a show and shine, autocross, burnout contest and raffling prizes,” Croy said.

You can bring your car whether it be new, classic or newer, pickup, SUV or motorcycle. Organizers ask that the vehicle be drivable.

There is a $25.00 fee to enter a vehicle in the show.

Here is a link to the organizer’s Facebook page.

You can contact Bill Croy at 307.389.8262 for more information.