SBOCES Hosts Fiddler on the Roof Jr Auditions for Summer Theatre

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth announces auditions for its productions of the musical Fiddler on the Roof Jr, Saturday, April 28th, 2018, 10am to 1pm, in the Theatre at Western Wyoming Community College.

Students, ages 8-18, interested in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof Jr” (based on stories by Sholem Aleichem) should prepare a short speech or poem and a song to perform while acting. Please bring sheet music for the pianist.

Any students and/or parents interested in helping build sets, costumes and props or working backstage should also come by and speak with the directors.

Rehearsals will be Monday to Thursday 9am-2pm, July 2-26, with performances on July 25 and 26 at 7pm in the WWCC Theatre.

The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth program is under the direction of WWCC Performing Arts Professors Chris Will and Eric De Lora.

Both Will and De Lora bring extensive experience working in theatre to the program, and are mentoring eight Western Wyoming Community College musical theatre, technical theatre and dance students who have opportunities to work as stage directors, music directors, choreographers, and designers with the student performers and technicians.