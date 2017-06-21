SCAM ALERT: Grandchild in Jail Scam – Rock Springs Man Victimized

SWEETWATER COUNTY — On Wednesday Sheriff Mike Lowell warned citizens about a phone swindle circulating in Sweetwater County that targets seniors.

Lowell said victims receive a telephone call from young men or women who identify themselves as the person’s grandchild. Callers go on to say they are in jail – often in another state or even in Canada – facing DUI or drug possession charges, and need money for bail, damages, and attorney expenses.

The first call is often followed up by a second, from a man who represents himself as the bogus grandchild’s attorney, who “confirms” the story and presses the victim to send the funds – usually thousands of dollars – right away.

“These swindlers often do some research before they make their calls,” Lowell said. “They may know the name of their intended victim’s grandchild; it’s all part of making things sound authentic.”

Sadly, a Rock Springs man recently fell victim to a somewhat different version of this scam and was swindled out of $4,000.

The man, whom Lowell declined to identify, told law enforcement officers he was telephoned by a frantic woman who said she was his granddaughter. She’d been arrested after a traffic stop, she said, when police found a small quantity of marijuana in her car. She told the man she needed $2,000 to make bail. A man representing himself as a police officer also spoke with the victim by phone and instructed him to pay the $2,000 in “gift cards” redeemable in cash from Wal-Mart, which he did. Later, the victim was told that another $2,000 would be necessary and should be paid the same way.

Anxious to help the person he believed to be his granddaughter, the victim paid out the total of $4,000.

Lowell asks that seniors be alert for this scam and encourages people with elderly family members to warn them about such calls.

For more information on this and many other fraud schemes, law enforcement officials recommend the FBI website.