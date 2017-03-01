Scam Alert – Swindlers Are Calling, Claiming To Be Affiliated With The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents are receiving telephone calls from swindlers soliciting donations who claim to be with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

“These calls are bogus; no one from the Sheriff’s Office is making calls to solicit funds, and never will,” said Sheriff Mike Lowell on Tuesday.

The callers – some male, some female – ask their intended victim, who is usually a senior, for a donation of $150 that will benefit law enforcement officers. If the person says they cannot afford it, the caller eventually settles for a lesser figure, sometimes as little as $20. They then ask the victim for their credit card information.

“The credit card information is, of course, is what the callers have been after all along,” Lowell said.

Investigating deputies have found the source of the calls to be an organization that has been engaged for years in shady fundraising schemes all over the country, especially in New York state and New York City.

Officials emphasize that you should NEVER provide such a caller with any personal or financial information.

“If you get a call asking for donations from anyone claiming to be from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, just hang up,” Lowell said, “because it’s not us.”