Scammers Spoofing FBI Denver Phone Numbers To Fool Victims

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division would like to warn the public about a phone scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID.

The scam claims the victims are being investigated by the FBI for federal or other violations and will be arrested if they don’t pay a fee immediately. In some cases, the scammers are calling victims in northern Colorado and spoofing the phone numbers of the FBI offices in western Colorado. Please remember, the FBI does not call or e-mail private citizens to demand money or threaten arrest.

The FBI strongly encourages anyone contacted by a caller who says they are with the FBI to verify the information with the Bureau. The main telephone number for the FBI Denver Division is (303) 629-7171. Contact information for all 56 FBI field offices can be found here.

Additionally, in similar scams, callers have claimed to be with the IRS, DEA, or another government agency. It is extremely advised to be suspicious and verify the caller’s information with the appropriate agency.

If you are a victim of a phone or an online scam, you may file an online complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.