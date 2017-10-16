Scarecrow Challenge Deadline Is Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters deadline to participate in the 2nd Annual Scarecrow Challenge is Wednesday, October 20th.

The Challenge is held with the cooperation of the Downtown Rock Springs URA, and is a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Sweetwater County. The event is an opportunity to engage local businesses and groups, as well as the public, in decorating downtown Rock Springs during the annual Halloween Stroll held the end of October.

Local businesses, clubs, organizations, and individuals donate $25 for a pre-made scarecrow frame. Participants decorate their frames with a scarecrow. The scarecrows are encouraged to be unique and somehow represent the business, club, or organization which created them. The completed creations are then placed in the large flower pots in downtown Rock Springs where they are on display for the entire week prior to and during the annual Halloween Stroll. During the stroll, attendees are asked to vote on their favorite scarecrow, and on Halloween, the winner is announced. The winner receives a trophy, gift certificate, and bragging rights for the entire year. Reynolds Jewelers was the winner of last year’s Scarecrow Challenge.

Individuals wishing to participate in this year Scarecrow Challenge should contact Kathy Vasa at 307-399-9262. No scarecrow frames will be available after the deadline on Wednesday.

And all funds raised through the Scarecrow Challenge will be used to support youth mentoring in Sweetwater County.