A strong cold front is moving across the Cowboy State bringing mountain snow, scattered rain showers, and isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Windy conditions and colder temperatures will occur as well. Mountain snow will be an issue for the next several days. Another frontal system moves in on Thursday and will bring more widespread mountain snow and rain showers.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.