Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Possible

Increasing clouds and warmer today as the next Pacific Cold Front pushes scattered rain and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms into the far west. Showers will then spread across the rest of the Cowboy State tonight as the front slides across the state…as a cooler and unsettled weather pattern returns to the region through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 4am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.