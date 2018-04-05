Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the northern mountains and northeast Johnson County. A moist westerly flow will bring increasing valley rain and mountain snow across the west today. A Canadian cold front will push south across north and central Wyoming today, with rain and snow showers developing behind the front. Areas of rain and snow will increase across north and central Wyoming tonight, with precipitation changing to all snow overnight. Expect slick roads with limited visibility across much of north and central Wyoming to develop tonight through Friday morning. A Pacific storm system will spread increasing rain and snow across the west on Saturday with snow levels rising to between 8000 and 9000 feet. Rain and snowmelt may result in minor flooding across portions of westerly Wyoming this weekend, especially in the Jackson and Star Valleys.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 1am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then scattered snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.