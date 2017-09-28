Increasing Clouds and Mild today with a few Thunderstorms possible across the south as Low Pressure approaches from the southwest. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will then spread across the state tonight and remain a threat across the west on Friday. A Strong Cold Front will then move across the region this weekend bringing more wet and unsettled weather to the Cowboy State with Snow in the mountains.

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.