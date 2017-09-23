Scattered Showers, With Thunderstorms Also Possible After 3 PM

Widespread rain showers and higher elevation snow will continue across the Cowboy State through Monday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the early part of the week, with a warmup starting on Tuesday. Drier conditions expected for the second half of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 3am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.