Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms, Mainly After 4 PM



Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across Wyoming today. Isolated snow showers in the western mountains will turn mainly to rain showers this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. A weather system moving in from the southwest will spread scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across central areas of the Cowboy state this afternoon and evening. Breezy winds are still occurring along the east side of mountain ranges. Snow melt remains a concern, possibly causing localized flooding and higher stream levels across western portions of the state.

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.



