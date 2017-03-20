Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms, Mainly After 4 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across Wyoming today. Isolated snow showers in the western mountains will turn mainly to rain showers this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. A weather system moving in from the southwest will spread scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across central areas of the Cowboy state this afternoon and evening. Breezy winds are still occurring along the east side of mountain ranges. Snow melt remains a concern, possibly causing localized flooding and higher stream levels across western portions of the state.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday
Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.