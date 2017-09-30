Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms across the west today with Snow in the mountains…as Partly Cloudy Skies dominate east of the divide. Cooler and Unsettled Weather will take over late Sunday as another Cold Front starts to move across the state with Scattered Showers and more Snow in the Mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 3am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.