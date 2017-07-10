Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will start the week off today. Some afternoon and evening storms will be strong and a scarce few could become severe. Otherwise warm temperatures again this week and a few afternoon and late day thunderstorms possible each day. The main threat from any storms will be strong wind gusts.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.