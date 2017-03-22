Scattered Showers, With Thunderstorms Possible After Noon

Increasing clouds through the day today as a new frontal system moves into the Cowboy State. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms begin this afternoon and evening, changing over to snow in the higher elevations. Significant snow accumulation expected in the mountains. Valleys and central Wyoming may also see the rain change to snow overnight tonight. Localized flooding still possible in the west due to snow melt.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.