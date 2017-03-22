Scattered Showers, With Thunderstorms Possible After Noon



Increasing clouds through the day today as a new frontal system moves into the Cowboy State. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms begin this afternoon and evening, changing over to snow in the higher elevations. Significant snow accumulation expected in the mountains. Valleys and central Wyoming may also see the rain change to snow overnight tonight. Localized flooding still possible in the west due to snow melt.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.



