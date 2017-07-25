Cooler temperatures begin today with highs about 10 degrees lower. Isolated showers are moving into Wyoming this morning. These showers, along with developing thunderstorms, will become scattered over much of the area throughout the day. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds will be possible from these storms. Wednesday will be a similar repeat of today, but with the possibility of a few stronger storms.

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.