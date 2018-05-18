Scattered Showers, with a High Near 65

A wet and unstable weather pattern will remain across Wyoming today and Saturday as another pesky low pressure system drifts across northern Utah and Colorado. This will keep isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms roaming across the Cowboy State especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat on Saturday along with continued cooler temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.