Scattered Showers, with a High Near 65

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.