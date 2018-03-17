Scattered Snow Showers, Mainly After 4 pm

Snow, transitioning over to rain with isolated thunderstorms, will continue across the west today. Central and eastern areas can expect dry and warm temperatures before a cold front pushes through early Sunday morning. It will be cooler Sunday with scattered snow showers over much of the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.