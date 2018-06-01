Schoenfeld Appointed to New Broadband Advisory Council

Lauren Schoenfeld of Sweetwater County YWCA in Rock Springs was appointed to new Broadband Advisory Council.

WYOMING — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors selected 11 members Thursday for the new Broadband Advisory Council.

The Wyoming Legislature created the Advisory Council during its 2018 session to expand broadband opportunities to unserved areas of the state.

Advisory Council members will provide advice and make recommendations to the Business Council on inventorying current broadband availability, developing best practices for efficiently expanding broadband services, and ensuring state and local policies are conducive to development of broadband services.

The Business Council will develop an inventory of data on statewide service availability, map broadband speeds and receive approval for a broadband enhancement plan by Sept. 1.

Appointed members come from varied backgrounds and live in different areas throughout the state.

The 11 members are:

Zane Logan, city administrator, Powell

Ashley Harpstreith, Goshen County Economic Development, Torrington

Chad Rupe, USDA Rural Development, Douglas

Randy Miller, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne

Lauren Schoenfeld, Sweetwater County YWCA, Rock Springs

Patrick Adam Lawson, Northern Arapaho Tribal Industries, Riverton

Barbara Sessions, Silver Star Communications, Afton

Erik Rasmussen, Charter Communications, Cheyenne

Doug Wilson, Powder River Energy Corporation, Sundance

Tyler Vasko, Eastern Wyoming College, Torrington

Tony Young, State Chief Information Officer, Cheyenne

State Rep. Albert Sommers, of Pinedale, and State Sen. Dan Dockstader, of Star Valley, are legislative liaisons to the Advisory Council.