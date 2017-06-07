Schofield Announced Winner of Bigler Memorial Scholarship

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ciner and Western Wyoming Community College have announced Dalton Schofield as the winner of the 2017-2018 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship.

History of the Bigler Memorial Scholarship

In 2005, the Bigler family and OCI Chemical, predecessor to Ciner Resources, partnered to establish a scholarship to honor Terry A. Bigler and to carry on his legacy. The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled at WWCC who are entering their second year of a degree program.

The scholarship is need-based with preference given to students enrolled in the mine maintenance or trades & industry programs, as well as to students who have graduated from a high school in Southwest Wyoming.

Terry is remembered by his family, friends and coworkers as a loyal, compassionate, humorous and professional man. He had a strong mechanical ability and was recognized for his passion by his peers. Terry worked at the Big Island Mine & Refinery safely for 28 years as a member of the maintenance team.

When speaking of Terry around our fellow employees, it is always with a smile and fond memories. Terry’s parents, Ken and Carol Bigler, actively participate in the selection process each year and hold the candidates to a high standard so as to properly honor their beloved son.

Since 2005, the scholarship has provided over $23,500 to students at WWCC to provide financial assistance to help meet their academic goals.

The Scholarship Recipient

The Bigler family and Ciner are proud to announce Dalton Schofield as the 2017-2018 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship recipient. He is the thirteenth recipient and will receive $2,450.00 to apply toward his academic expenses.

Dalton expects to graduate in the Spring of 2018 with certificates in Welding, Mine Maintenance, Hydraulics and Mechanical Maintenance. He is the son of Mike and Sherry Schofield of Lyman, WY.

His instructors and peers would describe him as having a strong work ethic, good attitude, and an interest in learning everything he can. In his spare time, Dalton enjoys the outdoors and sports.

When asked what characteristics are important to him and contribute to his success, Dalton stated, “having the ability to persevere, work hard and always push through.”

With continued hard work and dedication, the Bigler family and Ciner are confident that Dalton will be a successful young man and that he is the perfect candidate to receive the scholarship this year.

Best of luck to Dalton as he continues his education at WWCC this Fall.

Photo

Left to right: Anne-Marie Shipman (WWCC), Ken Bigler, Dalton Schofield, Carol Bigler, Mandi Brink (Ciner)

