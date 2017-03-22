School District No. 1 to Discuss Changing Kindergarten Start Time

ROCK SPRINGS – Two meetings have been set by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to discuss changing the start time of kindergarten next year.

The District is identifying possible solutions for dealing with a bleak fiscal outlook. The budget shortfall for the 2017-2018 school year is estimated to be a minimum of $6.1 million with the outcomes from the current legislative session. It is a challenging and difficult time for education funding across the State as all districts face potential cuts.

One of the suggestions from the Cost Savings Task Force was to start kindergarten at the same time as first through fourth-grade students. School would begin at 8:40 a.m. in lieu of the current kindergarten start time of 9:30 a.m. With this option, some bus routes would be eliminated resulting in a potential savings.

In addition, these students would not be picked up at their door in the morning as they would participate in the established first through fourth-grade bus stops. Transportation drop-offs after school would be the same as they are now with bus stops in place for all K – 4.

By arriving to school at the same time with all grades, kindergarteners would be extended the opportunity to receive art, music, library and physical education/health (otherwise known as specials). The District is working on a specials schedule to determine the staffing effects of these instructional additions.

SWCSD No. 1 said they are searching for options to provide fine art opportunities for our youngsters while keeping the fiscal issues of the budget in check. This is an opportunity for the District to share information with you and for you to provide feedback.