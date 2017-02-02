Scott Carter named MW Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West has named University of Wyoming senior Scott Carter its Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Carter was a contributor for 12 of Wyoming’s 73 points in Saturday’s dual vs. Montana State, winning the triple jump while taking second in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Carter also ran the anchor leg of Wyoming’s 4×400-meter relay team that took second place at the dual.

Carter won the triple jump by over four feet in Gillette, Wyo., at the Campbell County Recreation Center, posting a mark of 50 feet, 3.5 inches. The win was his third consecutive victory in the event to begin the 2016-17 indoor season. Carter’s previous season-best mark of 51-3, posted at the Power Meet in December, leads the Mountain West by a large margin.

The redshirt senior continued to display his versatility with another solid performance in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking in at 8.17 seconds and finishing just two hundredths of a second behind senior teammate Jordan Charles. Carter’s high jump and 4×400-meter relay appearances were both career firsts.

The weekly accolade is the first of Carter’s career and Wyoming’s second weekly honor from the conference this season, as sophomore Jerayah Davis was honored as the Mountain West Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Dec. 13. Carter is the first Cowboy to receive an indoor athlete of the week honor from the Mountain West since Tyler Anderson was named the MW Indoor Field Athlete of the Week on Feb. 24, 2015.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls are back in action in Boulder, Colo., at the Colorado Open on Friday and Saturday, while a few throwers will head to Pullman, Wash., for the Washington State Cougar Invite on Friday.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: