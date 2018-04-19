Scott Named To Barron’s National List of Top Financial Advisors

ROCK SPRINGS — For the second consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Ryan Scott of Rock Springs has been named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”

Scott has served area investors for the past 17 years.

He said, “Being named to the Barron’s list is a great honor. The relationships between my clients and me are built on respect, collaboration and trust, and I am grateful for them. I especially enjoy helping clients identify needs and goals, and then build tailored strategies to achieve them. There’s nothing more important to me than what’s important to my clients.”

He and his branch team – Senior Branch Office Administrator Becky Lee and Branch Office Administrator Debbie Douchant – can be reached at 307-382-3278.

Barron’s magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appeared in the March 5 edition. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investment its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018.