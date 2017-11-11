Scouting For Food On November 18th

SWEETWATER COUNTY — On Saturday, November 18, local Scouts in Rock Springs and Green River will be Scouting for Food. This food-collection event is part of the annual Scouting for Food initiative, an effort by Packs and Troops across the nation to fight hunger. All food collected will be delivered to the Rock Springs and Green River Food Banks.

During the week prior to collection day, Scouts will be delivering bags to residential areas. Early Saturday morning, November 18, Scouts will pick up bags of donated food that have been left outside. Items must be non-perishable and can include canned meats/fish, fruit juice, soups, jello, pudding mix, pasta, sauces, canned fruit, canned vegetables, baby cereal, baby formula, powdered milk, peanut butter, and hot or cold cereal. No outdated or opened items, please.

Scouting for Food started in the BSA Greater St. Louis Area Council in 1985. Over the past several years, Wyoming Trails District Scouting units have collected an average of 16,000 pounds of non-perishable foods each November. In the past, there has been an unofficial challenge between Green River and Rock Springs to collect the most food. This year Budd Allen, District Executive for the BSA Wyoming Trails District, would like to officially challenge the Scouting units in these communities for bragging rights. Please support your community Scouts and Food Banks by participating in Scouting for Food this year.

For more information about our local Scouting for Food event, contact Budd Allen at (307) 707-5365.