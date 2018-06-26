Sean Smith (February 1, 1966 – June 21, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Sean Smith, 52, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Texas.

She was born on February 1, 1966 in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Daniel T. Smith and Ann More.

Ms. Smith attended schools in Electra, Texas and was a graduate of the Electra High School with the class of 1984.

Her interests included spending time with her grandson, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, bird watching in the backyard, her pets and enjoying the great outdoors.

Survivors include her fiancé Terry Fass of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her mother Ann Smith of McKinney, Texas, one daughter Amanda Raines of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters Stacy Kern of Lubbock, Texas and Shelli Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming and one grandson Dalton Raines, several aunt’s uncles and cousins including Charles Smith and his family and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 7:30 pm Friday, June 29, 2018 at Crossroads Park, 506 White Mountain Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

