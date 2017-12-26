Search Continues for Missing UW Graduate in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are asking for help locating a University of Wyoming graduate who has been missing for 11 days, 13 hours and counting.

Adam Gilbertson, 29, was last seen on December 15 around 1 am when he was leaving the Syntax Physic Opera in Denver.

He was wearing a black jacket and a black sock hat at the time of his disappearance.

Gilberton is 5’11”, weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Denver Police, re: case number 17-837-972, at 720-913-2000

A website has been put together with photos, a description, and a timeline regarding his whereabouts.

You can visit http://helpfindadam.com or the Find Adam Ronald Gilbertson Facebook page here.