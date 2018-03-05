Seat Belt Saves Driver in I-80 Crash

UINTA COUNTY — Uinta County Fire and Ambulance would like you to know that seat belts save lives.

Crews responded to a crash at MP 32 I-80 a little after 3:30 this morning.

A westbound passenger vehicle lost control on the icy roadway, causing it to cross the median where it was hit by an eastbound tractor trailer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the vehicle who was wearing his seat belt sustained minor injuries and refused transport to Evanston Regional Hospital.

This serves as a great reminder to buckle up each and every time you get into a vehicle.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.