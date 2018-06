ALBANY COUNTY — Kathleen Parrie, Kassidy Barr, And Ember Yeary survived a crash that occurred on WY 130 on June 4th, 2018 because all of them were wearing their seat belts.

They ALL LIVED and became seat belt survivors.

Just another one of numerous stories why it is important to wear your seat belt.

No one wakes up in the morning and says today is the day I’m going to be in a car crash.