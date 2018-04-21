Secretary Ed Buchanan Announces Candidacy for Secretary of State

WYOMING — At the Wyoming Republican State Convention on Saturday, Secretary Buchanan announced his intentions to continue his service as Secretary of State.

“It was an honor to be appointed to the office of Secretary of State. I plan to start a statewide campaign to earn each and every one of your votes.”

Ed Buchanan was appointed Wyoming’s 22nd Secretary of State on March 1, 2018. The Secretary of State serves as the State’s Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, chairs the State Canvassing Board, and serves with Wyoming’s other statewide elected officials on the State Loan and Investment Board, the Board of Land Commissioners and the State Building Commission.

“As Secretary of State, I plan to make Wyoming’s government more transparent, more efficient, and more responsive for the people.”

Secretary Buchanan grew up in Goshen County, Wyoming on his family’s farm and ranch on Rawhide Creek. As a graduate of the University of Wyoming and an Air Force veteran, Buchanan established and grew a successful business. Buchanan was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives and represented Goshen County for ten years while continuing to run his business in Torrington. During this tenure in the legislature he served as Chairman of Judiciary, Majority Floor Leader and as Speaker of the House.

“I pledge to provide a conservative voice in Cheyenne. I pledge to serve and govern from sound Wyoming principles. Most of all, I pledge to be a public servant of whom you can be proud. Together we can move Wyoming forward with proven conservative leadership.”

Secretary Buchanan enjoys spending time with his wife and four children and he remains actively involved in his community. On free weekends he enjoys flying across the skies of Wyoming as a licensed pilot.