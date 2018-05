ROCK SPRINGS — A section of Foothill Boulevard north of Rock Springs will be closed beginning next week, Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge said on Friday.

Due to gas line work, Foothill Boulevard from Signal Drive north to Gannett Drive will be closed from May 7 until about the first week of July.

All businesses in the area will remain open, but the traveling public will need to plan alternate routes until the construction is completed.