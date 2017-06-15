Secure Your Spot in the Race on the Rock Triathlon

Each year, the Race on the Rock triathlon keeps getting bigger! This year, the fun will be taking place on August 19, 2017, at 6am. Register now and lock in your spot at this event.

Call 307-922-1840 to register.

The race will start at the Western Wyoming Community College Aquatic Center where the swimming portion of the race will take place. From there, the race will head in the direction of White Mountain.

USA Triathlon sanctioned race

Both Olympic and sprint distance options will be available

Athena and Clydesdale Duathlon/Aquabike Youth Events

For more information or to register, call 307-922-1840 or check out raceontherock.weebly.com.

