Secure Your Load: Don’t Let It Fly Free in the Wyoming Wind

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to bring awareness about the dangers of driving with unsecured loads on the state’s highways.

WHP will participate in the national Secure Your Load Day on June 6th, 2018. Governor Matt Mead will sign a proclamation recognizing June 6th as Secure Your Load Day in Wyoming.

During that day, troopers will be educating the public about the importance of having secured loads through social media campaigns and by posting safety messages on variable message signs.

“It’s important driver’s secure their loads to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” said

Sergeant McKay “What you’re transporting can come loose and fall off your vehicle, which can then cause serious injuries or death to others, so it is always best practice to check your load for load securement.”

The Secure Your Load safety day started in 2004 through the work of Robin Abel, a Washington resident whose daughter was severely injured by an unsecured load.

Her work resulted in federal lawmakers including load-securing recommendations to the states in the FAST Act of December, 2015.

Information from AAA Foundation for Safety indicated statistics show that unsecured loads are an issue nationwide. Road debris caused about 200,000 crashes in the past four years.

Out of those crashes, about 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths resulted.

As a nation, the U.S. spends about $11.5 billion on litter cleanup. About 20 to 40 percent of litter is from unsecured loads.

“Injuries and crashes from unsecured loads are preventable,” said Sergeant McKay “We’re

hopeful that the Secure Your Load day will help bring more attention and awareness to this issue. Our mission is to ensure the safety of all travelers on Wyoming’s highways, which is why we are participating in this event.”

Wyoming also requires motorists to secure their loads when traveling.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-228 states, “No vehicle shall be driven or moved on any highway unless the vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, shifting, leaking or otherwise escaping therefrom.”

This state law carries an $85 fine. Under Federal Commercial Carrier Regulations, the driver of a commercial truck can be fined $185 for an unsecured load violation and placed out of service until the load is properly secured.

Motorists can follow several tips on how to keep their loads secure. They include: