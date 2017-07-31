See Art Come to Life, Aug. 18 & 19

The 13th Annual Art on the Green festival is August 18 & 19, on Expedition Island in Green River.

Art on the Green is a great family event where art comes to life right before your eyes. Artists work diligently for 24 hours in an attempt to complete a precious work of art to compete for cash prizes.

Spectators can enjoy seeing the process by which each piece of art is made.

In addition to the artist competition there is also a silent art auction which helps to support the Green River Arts Council and art in the community.

If your children love arts and crafts then we have the Kids Creation Corner where children can come try different activities with us on Friday and Saturday. The Kids Creation Corner is free to all children.

Also returning this year is the fun and exciting Battle on the Green quick draw competition which will be held on Friday evening outside of the Pavilion.

This 2D art competition puts artists head to head in 45 minute rounds, and the public gets to vote for the winners.

There are three rounds of Battle on the Green where the winners of each round moves on till there is only one Battle Champion.

Join us this year at Expedition Island Pavilion August 18 and 19 from 11 am on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday for Art on the Green and much more. We hope you will come support the artists and their work.

Purchase original pieces of art work from the silent auction or from the artists themselves. A complete schedule of events is listed below.

Come down to Expedition Island in Green River

for Art on the Green, Aug. 18 & 19.



.

If You Go:

.

Art on the Green Schedule

Friday

11:00 a.m. Competition Officially Begins

1:00 pm Silent Auction Begins

4:00-7:00 p.m. Battle on the Green

5:00-7:00 p.m. Kids’ Creation Corner

9:00 p.m. Door and Silent Auction Close

.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. Doors Open — Silent Auction Resumes

11:00 a.m. Competition Ends

11:00-1:00 p.m. Kids’ Creation Corner

~ Evening Events

5:30-6:30 p.m. No Host Cocktail Hour

6:30 p.m. Silent & Competitor’s Auctions End — Make payments for art

6:30 p.m. Dinner & Awards

.