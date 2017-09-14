See Canelo VS Golovkin at Club 307!

Club 307 is the ONLY place to be for Canelo VS Golovkin Saturday!

Happy hour specials available ALL NIGHT LONG! Dive in to our all you can eat Mexican Platter.

Pre fights start at 6:00 P.M so be there early to get your seats! Reserved seating is available so you can sit with your friends.

Fight Night at Club 307

Tickets: $25 – Entry Fee

Reserved Seating: $50 – Includes a bucket of beer or wine & appetizers

Fight Night Food Specials courtesy of Lew’s Restaurant:

$10 All You Can Eat Mexican Platter

.

Food will be available on-site from Lew’s.

*As always you’ll be able to enjoy this in a clean, comfortable, and SMOKE-FREE environment.

Club 307:

Located at 1506 1/2 9th Street (Next to Lew’s Restaurant)

Business hours 4 pm – 2 am

Seven days a week

Smoke-free Environment

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.