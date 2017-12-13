Seth Patrick Gaines (October 6, 1988 - December 9, 2017).

To my dear husband Seth, There really are no right words. We spent 10 crazy years together. If you knew us at all, you knew we did everything full throttle. It’s been that way since day one. No one loved like we did, no one fought like we did, and no one can ever make me feel the pain I feel now without you. We worshiped each other inside and out, even though we both tried to pretend like we didn’t.

My God, it was so obvious. Why were we like that? I couldn’t tell you how many times you said to me “Babe, it’s not the years, it’s the miles.” Well, Babe, we had so many miles, but I could never feel satisfied by our time together.

You are my everything. You left me two perfect babies, and you were always glowing when you called them yours. One that “looked like you dug em’ out of your ass,” as you liked to put it. And a gorgeous girl who has all the best parts of your personality.

I am so thankful for these living memories, but right now I can’t fathom how I will fill your shoes and maintain mine. They deserve the world, and all you ever wanted was to give it to us. You were the best Dad, my high school sweetheart, a perfect son, and so much more.

You are the only person who, after so much time together, I could stay up till 3 am talking about everything and nothing all at once.

You were sexy, and charming, and loyal, and I told you a million times you were the only person I could ever love, even though sometimes I didn’t want to.

At some point everyone will go back to their lives, and every day I will wonder how the sun can still rise without you here.

How could God not want you back, though? Of course he missed your soul. Genuine, selfless, honest, and on fire. Seth P. I love you and I will forever miss the touch of those rough, working man hands on both my body and soul. It’s a pain I don’t know how I will endure, but I know I would gladly feel it over and over again to be able to have the time with you that I did.

Forever yours,

Chelsey

Seth Patrick Gaines was born in Cape Girardeau, MO October 6, 1988, and passed away in Midland, TX December 9, 2017.

He is survived by his parents Lary and Monica Gaines, his siblings Chad Gaines and Cheyenne Zempel, his wife Chelsey Gaines, and his two children Gauge and Indie Jo Gaines.

He was a loving father, friend, and son and passionately pursued a career in the Pipeline Industry for over a decade.

Funeral services will take place in Pinedale, WY Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinedale Bible Church.