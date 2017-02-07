Seventy Percent Chance Of Precipitation; Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Less Than One Inch Possible

Snow and gusty winds will increase across western Wyoming today. East of the Divide, expect breezy winds and scattered snow showers to accompany a weak cold front. Rain will also likely mix in for some locations. Wednesday through Friday, drier and warmer conditions will return to the east as periods of snow continue west of the Divide.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 30 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Rain likely before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 37.