Several GRHS Soccer Players Earn All Conference and All State Honors

GREEN RIVER– Members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believed are deserving of All Conference and All State honors for the 2018 soccer season, and several Green River High School soccer players were chosen to receive the honors.

Two Lady Wolves were chosen to receive all conference honors, while seven Wolves received All Conference honors. Five of those Wolves also received All State honors.



Green River High School

Girls 4A West All Conference

From the Lady Wolves, Chezney Mamalis and Carly Kettering received 4A West All Conference honors. Mamalis earned all-conference in 2017 as well.

Boys 4A West All Conference

Christian Alatorre (All-Conference in 2017)

Haden Counts

Alex Davis

Erik Gwaltney

Gregory Marchal (All-Conference in 2017)

Patrick Marchal (All-Conference in 2017)

Chase Stoeger (All-Conference in 2017)

Boys 4A All State