Several Tigers Make High School Football All-Conference List

ROCK SPRINGS– Several Rock Springs High School football players received 4A West All-Conference honors this year, and in addition to his two All-Conference honors Bryan Mattinson also received All-State recognition.

Rock Springs High School
All-State

  • Bryan Mattinson- Offensive Lineman

#56 Bryan Mattinson

1st Team All-Conference Players

  • Bryan Mattison- Offensive Lineman
  • Craig Ashe- Offensive Lineman
  • Mason Randall- Running Back
  • Bryan Mattinson- Defensive Lineman
  • Adam Forbush- Linebacker
  • Hunter Flack- At-Large Defense

#20 Hunter Flack

2nd Team All-Conference Players

  • Justis Reese- Wide Receiver
  • Jesse Olmos- Wide Receiver
  • Will Petrovich- Offensive Lineman
  • Coleman Welsh- Offensive Lineman
  • Grayden Buell- Quarterback
  • Will Petrovich- At-Large Offense
  • Will Petrovich-Defensive Lineman
  • Hunter Flack – Linebacker
  • Thomas Hiekes – Linebacker
  • Coleman Welsh – Linebacker
  • Tristan Profaizer- Defensive Back

#52 Coleman Welsh

All-Conference Honorable Mentions

  • Favor Okere- Wide Receiver
  • Brenden Jassman- Running Back
  • Devlin Bowman- Defensive Lineman

#57 Will Petrovich

Tigers’ 2017 Season



Regular Season Games

8/25- Sheridan 51, Rock Springs 0

9/1- Rock Springs 51, Laramie 29

9/8- Rock Springs 28, Cheyenne Central 27

9/15- Kelly Walsh 21, Rock Springs 14

9/22- Rock Springs 39, Cheyenne South 13

9/29- Rock Springs 62, Campbell County 12

10/6- Thunder Basin 42, Rock Springs 25

10/13- Cheyenne East 31, Rock Springs 6

10/20- Natrona 65, Rock Springs 6



Playoffs

10/27- Cheyenne East 50, Rock Springs 15

#23 Favor Okere

