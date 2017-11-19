Several Tigers Make High School Football All-Conference List

ROCK SPRINGS– Several Rock Springs High School football players received 4A West All-Conference honors this year, and in addition to his two All-Conference honors Bryan Mattinson also received All-State recognition.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





All-State

Bryan Mattinson- Offensive Lineman

1st Team All-Conference Players

Bryan Mattison- Offensive Lineman

Craig Ashe- Offensive Lineman

Mason Randall- Running Back

Bryan Mattinson- Defensive Lineman

Adam Forbush- Linebacker

Hunter Flack- At-Large Defense

2nd Team All-Conference Players

Justis Reese- Wide Receiver

Jesse Olmos- Wide Receiver

Will Petrovich- Offensive Lineman

Coleman Welsh- Offensive Lineman

Grayden Buell- Quarterback

Will Petrovich- At-Large Offense

Will Petrovich-Defensive Lineman

Hunter Flack – Linebacker

Thomas Hiekes – Linebacker

Coleman Welsh – Linebacker

Tristan Profaizer- Defensive Back

All-Conference Honorable Mentions

Favor Okere- Wide Receiver

Brenden Jassman- Running Back

Devlin Bowman- Defensive Lineman

Tigers’ 2017 Season



Regular Season Games

8/25- Sheridan 51, Rock Springs 0

9/1- Rock Springs 51, Laramie 29

9/8- Rock Springs 28, Cheyenne Central 27

9/15- Kelly Walsh 21, Rock Springs 14

9/22- Rock Springs 39, Cheyenne South 13

9/29- Rock Springs 62, Campbell County 12

10/6- Thunder Basin 42, Rock Springs 25

10/13- Cheyenne East 31, Rock Springs 6

10/20- Natrona 65, Rock Springs 6



Playoffs

10/27- Cheyenne East 50, Rock Springs 15