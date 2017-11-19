Several Tigers Make High School Football All-Conference List

ROCK SPRINGS– Several Rock Springs High School football players received 4A West All-Conference honors this year, and in addition to his two All-Conference honors Bryan Mattinson also received All-State recognition.
Rock Springs High School
All-State
- Bryan Mattinson- Offensive Lineman
1st Team All-Conference Players
- Bryan Mattison- Offensive Lineman
- Craig Ashe- Offensive Lineman
- Mason Randall- Running Back
- Bryan Mattinson- Defensive Lineman
- Adam Forbush- Linebacker
- Hunter Flack- At-Large Defense
2nd Team All-Conference Players
- Justis Reese- Wide Receiver
- Jesse Olmos- Wide Receiver
- Will Petrovich- Offensive Lineman
- Coleman Welsh- Offensive Lineman
- Grayden Buell- Quarterback
- Will Petrovich- At-Large Offense
- Will Petrovich-Defensive Lineman
- Hunter Flack – Linebacker
- Thomas Hiekes – Linebacker
- Coleman Welsh – Linebacker
- Tristan Profaizer- Defensive Back
All-Conference Honorable Mentions
- Favor Okere- Wide Receiver
- Brenden Jassman- Running Back
- Devlin Bowman- Defensive Lineman
Tigers’ 2017 Season
Regular Season Games
8/25- Sheridan 51, Rock Springs 0
9/1- Rock Springs 51, Laramie 29
9/8- Rock Springs 28, Cheyenne Central 27
9/15- Kelly Walsh 21, Rock Springs 14
9/22- Rock Springs 39, Cheyenne South 13
9/29- Rock Springs 62, Campbell County 12
10/6- Thunder Basin 42, Rock Springs 25
10/13- Cheyenne East 31, Rock Springs 6
10/20- Natrona 65, Rock Springs 6
Playoffs
10/27- Cheyenne East 50, Rock Springs 15