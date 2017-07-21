Severe Thunderstorm Near Wamsutter

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Riverton WY

2:40 PM MDT FRI JUL 21 2017

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming.

* Until 3:30 PM MDT

* At 2:40 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Chain Lakes, which is 25 miles north of Wamsutter, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Chain Lakes around 315 PM MDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways