Severe Thunderstorm Warning With Possible Tornado And Ping Pong Ball Sized Hail

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a severe thunderstorm is passing through northeastern Sweetwater County.

Radar activity indicates that the storm has a rotation which could mean tornado and large hail.

Reader reports indicate that the alert has been extended past the original end time.

“At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Crooks Gap, which is 19 miles south of Jeffrey City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sweetwater County. A tornado warning is also in effect for northeast Sweetwater and southeast Fremont County until 3 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.” -NWS RIVERTON