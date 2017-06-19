Sewer Use Fee Hike On The Agenda For RS City Council

ROCK SPRINGS — The city of Rock Springs will hold a public hearing to receive public comments regarding a proposed sewer use fee increase.

The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Building on June, 20th, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

The proposed increase of 10% will be effective July I, 2017, increasing the user fee from $0.0414 per cubic foot to $0.04555 per cubic foot.

The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase from $11.10 to $12.21.

Click here for the June 20th Rock Springs City Council Meeting Packet.