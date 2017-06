ROCK SPRINGS — Billy Wayne Shalata was sworn in last night to replace Clark Stith in Rock Springs Ward 1.

Other candidates to replace Stith in Ward 1 include Matthew S Jackman, Jeannie Demas, Joseph M. Lison and Kevin Harper.

Shalata was selected after each candidate was interviewed and had a chance to make a statement. He received seven-of-eight votes, Kevin Harper received the eighth vote.

Shalata has previously served on the Rock Springs City Council.