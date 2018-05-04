Shanna D. Brown (April 8, 1972 – April 25, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Shanna D. Brown, 46, passed away on April 25, 2018.

Shanna was born April 8, 1972. Shanna loved spending time with friends and family. She spent most of her time with her loving cat, Kitty. Her hobbies included going to the lake on hot days. Also, she loved to gamble, sing karaoke, and video chat her grandkids.

Shanna was cherished by her daughter Rikki and husband Peter Willey; grandchildren Trinity, Natalie and Braxton Willey of Sidney, Nebraska; Sister Melanie and husband David Starns of Arizona.; her friends Heather Martinez and Elizabeth Munsinger of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kelly Martinez of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Annie Wright of Rainier, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her mother Della Van Wart and father Darrell Brown.

There will be a celebration of life for Shanna D. Brown on May 18, 2018 at The Pour House Saloon at 1521 9th street, Rock Springs, Wyoming from 1 pm to 3 pm.