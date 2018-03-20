Sharon L. Kelly (March 25, 1949 - March 15, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Sharon L. Kelly, 68, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 37 years and was a former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ms. Kelly was born on March 25, 1949, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the daughter of Jack Treadway and Helen E. Whitt.

She attended schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ms. Kelly was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, attending church, and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women.

Survivors include one son, Phillip Brouillette III of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Stephanie Lesko and husband Jim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Lisa Cordova of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers, Don Treadway and wife Ruth of Woodinville, Washington, Dale Treadway and wife Ann of Cheyenne, Wyoming, two sisters, Jan Madden and husband Bob of Hammond, Louisiana, Pam Lee and husband Bob of Cheyenne, Wyoming, six grandchildren, Avery O’Brien, Sara Layland, Rachel Hemker, Carissa Brouillette, Kim Brouillette, Kaden Brouillette, two great-grandchildren, Sydney Layland, Callen Hemker, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, and companion Al Rainville.

Following cremation a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 26, 2018. Friends may call on Monday at the church one hour prior to rosary and Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.