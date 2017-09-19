Sharon Lynn Christenson (August 20, 1957 - September 5, 2017).

GRAND JUNCTION — Sharon Lynn Christenson passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on September 5th, 2017 in Grand Junction, CO.

She was 60 years old. She always enjoyed life to the fullest and lived in the moment.

She loved children and gave much of her time to loving and teaching them both in and out of the classroom.

She previously owned Bright Beginnings Preschool in Rock Springs, Wyoming as well as taught for Head Start for many years.

She then spent the last several years in Grand Junction with family.

She was always willing to help others and loved to love. She also enjoyed camping, writing, coloring, collecting rocks, and making jewelry.

She was married to Gene Christenson, and they just celebrated their 38th anniversary and were together for 42 years.

She had two children, Sandra Snell and Curtis Christenson, and six grandchildren- Summer, Cayden, Julz, Cino, James, and Nathan.

Some of her friends have said she was the most giving and loving person they ever knew.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A private celebration of life is being planned in Grand Junction, CO.

Please contact Sandra Snell at sandchris99@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Dual immersion Academy, bilingual school in Grand Junction, CO.