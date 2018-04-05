Shaun Vandiver to Return to Cowboys as Assistant Coach

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards announced on Thursday that Shaun Vandiver will return to the Cowboy basketball program as an assistant coach , pending contract approval.

Vandiver was an assistant at Wyoming from 2005-10 and comes to UW after serving as the head coach at Emporia State for the last seven seasons.

“We are excited to be able to hire a man with such a great reputation and respect level in this business,” Edwards said. “He is a man I have known since entering the business 17 years ago. I’m happy to have him as a member of our staff and bring him back home to the Cowboy Basketball Family.”



Vandiver Was Assistant Coach for UW from 2005-2010

Vandiver was an assistant for the Pokes from 2005-10 serving under head coaches Steve McClain and Heath Schroyer. He also served as a graduate assist at Wyoming for the 2002-03 season.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to join coach Allen Edwards and the staff in Laramie,” Vandiver said. “My family and I are excited to head back to a community that we have wonderful memories and affection for.”



Helped Lead Pokes to 2006 MW Tournament Championship Game

As a member of the Wyoming coaching staff, Vandiver helped lead the Cowboys to the Championship game of the 2006 Mountain West Tournament. During his time with the Pokes, he mentored nine players who earned All-MW honors.

“I like the way the Cowboy basketball program has progressed, and my goal is to help the coaching staff keep it going and take it to another level,” Vandiver said. “I’m just ready to do whatever coach Edwards needs me to do for this program and I’m all in.”

Vandiver led the Hornets to five Mid-America Athletic Association tournaments during his time at Emporia State. In his first season as head coach, he became only the second coach in MIAA history to lead his team to the tournament championship game in his first season.

Last season, Emporia State nearly knocked off Mizzou on the road before falling to the Tigers 67-62.



Played a Key Role in Turning Around the Boise State Basketball Program

Prior to his time as head coach at Emporia State, Vandiver was an assistant coach at Boise State. He was a key part of one of the biggest turnarounds in Boise State history in 2010-11.

The Broncos were 22-13 and advanced to the semifinals of the CBI Tournament before falling to the Oregon Ducks 79-71 in Eugene, Ore. The 22 wins were a seven-game improvement over the previous year.







Started His Coaching Career in 2001

He began his coaching career in 2001-02 as volunteer assistant coach with Colorado while finishing his degree in sociology. In 2002-03, he moved on to Wyoming as a graduate assistant where he helped guide the Cowboys to a 21-11 record and an NIT berth.

His first full-time coaching position was at Bowling Green State in 2003-04. He moved on to Northern Colorado for the 2004-05 season as the Bears were finishing their transition to NCAA Division I.



Vandiver’s Career as a Basketball Player

Vandiver transferred to Colorado following his freshman year at Hutchison Community College and was named Big Eight Newcomer of the Year in 1989. His senior season, he led the Buffs to the National Invitation Tournament finals in New York City, where they finished third.

He averaged a double-double in his career for the Buffaloes and ended his career as the third leading scorer (1,876) and rebounder (962) in CU history. After earning First-Team All-Big Eight honors as a junior and senior, he was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 25th pick of the 1991 NBA Draft.

After his collegiate career, Vandiver enjoyed a nine-year professional playing career in Europe. He played for teams in: Bologna, Italy (1991-92); Bilbao, Spain (1992-93); Girona, Spain (1993-94); Reggio Calabria, Italy (1994-95); Las Palmas, Spain (1995-97); and Madrid, Spain (1997-2001).



About Vandiver

Vandiver, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is married to the former Danielle Dodgion. They have five children: Aubrey, a former Cowgirl basketball player; Amber, a former Emporia State basketball player; Garin, a former Emporia State player; Alessandra and Gage.