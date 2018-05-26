Sheila Black Kunz (June 7, 1960 – May 12, 2018)

PINEDALE — Sheila Black Kunz passed away at her home on May 12, 2018.

Sheila was born on June 7, 1960 in Montpelier, Idaho. Sheila grew up in Montpelier. She met and married Neil Armstrong in July of 1980. Together they had 3 wonderful sons. They later divorced and Sheila moved the family to Elko, NV. Her and her boys lived there until they were all graduated from school. She then moved back to Montpelier to be closer to her children.

She met Wayne Kunz and they were married on June 7, 2008 in Montpelier, Idaho. They later moved to Daniel, Wyoming where they have built their life together for the last 10 years.

Wayne and Sheila enjoyed the company of each other and had many adventures together. They went on multiple cruises, bike rallies and took multiple trips to Las Vegas. Family reunions were near and dear to her heart and everyone that knew her, knew that there were always some pranks up her sleeve.

Wherever the road took them, they always made friends. If you ever were in need, Sheila was the first to offer you a helping hand in any way that she could and would never ask for anything in return.

Sheila loved all her friends and family with deep passion and enjoyed doing anything and everything with them. She was always the life of the party. Some of her favorite hobbies included, fishing, camping, razor riding and riding her trike.

One of her favorite events was the Jackson Hole Cutter Races that were held in February every year. Family and friends always joined her and had a great time making lasting memories. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Wayne Kunz of Daniel, Wyoming, her three sons, Daniel Armstrong, Soda Springs, Idaho, Darren (Nicole) Armstrong, Downey, Idaho, Carl (Chelsea) Armstrong, Soda Springs, Idaho, two brothers, Bret (Reta) Black, Montpelier, Idaho, Bart (Brenda) Black, Phoenix, Arizona. She had three grandchildren, Paige, Kaitlyn & Rylan and expecting her fourth grandchild in July. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Harold S. Black and Deloris Louise Hennings Black.

A Celebration of Life followed by a luncheon was held on May 20, 2018 at noon at the residence of Bret & Rita Black, 455 Lincoln Street in Montpelier, Idaho.