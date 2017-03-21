Sheila Gay Stratman (March 18, 1948 - February 16, 2017).

PHOENIX — Sheila Gay Stratman, 68, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The daughter of Hugh Clyde and Lottie Clara Townsend, Sheila was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 18, 1948.

She attended school in Greybull, Wyoming, graduating with the class of 1966. Soon after graduation, Sheila left for her very first administrative job working for the FBI in Washington, DC. She worked several years in the government sector, finally settling in Arizona for the last 40+ years.

While in Arizona Sheila had many interesting careers from working at the University of Arizona to a medical receptionist at several health and wellness facilities, to her last career at the Tucson Citizen.

She retired to Phoenix in 2010 and lived in the historic Westward Ho apartments, where she met her very best friend and neighbor, Ceci Herr—the daughter she never had.

Sheila loved music, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the Disney TV channel.

She also had a great many collections—from movies, books, coins, jewelry, and dolls, to her beloved Buffaloes of every size and type.

She adored animals, especially her cats and was well known as a “crazy cat lady” having had a cat and sometimes more than one cat all of her adult life.

Having had no children of her own, Aunt Sheila was devoted to her tiny little family, especially to her niece and nephew, often times spoiling them more than a grandmother would have.

To quote Cassandra and David, “There were no rules at Aunt Sheila’s.”

Sheila is survived by her sister, Leanna Tolman of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; niece, Cassandra (Kevin) Harris, and grandnephew, Zachary Muniz, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandnephew Jade Harris of Elko, Nevada; grandniece, Samara Harris of Moses Lake, Washington; nephew, David (Stephanie) Tolman, grandnephew, Kane Tolman, and grandnieces Lexy Mitchelson, Livvy May Long, and KyLee Tolman, all of Rock Springs; friend, Ceci Herr of Phoenix, Arizona; and many other family members.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lottie (Meigs) Townsend, brother, David Townsend, and infant brother Gregory Hugh Townsend.

A memorial service in Sheila’s honor will be held at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2017.