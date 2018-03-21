Sheila Kathy Goldsmith (March 9, 1940 - March 13, 2018).

CASPER — Sheila Kathy Goldsmith, age 78, of Casper, passed away March 13, 2018, at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Sheila was born March 9, 1940, in Gering, Nebraska to Willard and Lydia (Herman) Schield. She was the Secretary at Mount Hope Lutheran Church until retiring.

Sheila was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Goldsmith, her parents, and her brother, Willard Schield. She is survived by her Daughters, Gayle (Alan) Wheeler, Kimberly Goldsmith, Debra Goldsmith, 6 grandchildren, Nicole (Cale) Ostermiller, Kaysha Pace, Preston (Alicia) Blakeley, Lane Blakeley, Melody Goldsmith, Tianna Goldsmith, and 1 great-grandchild, Jax Tipton.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Mount Hope Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice or The American Cancer Society in Sheila’s memory.

To share a memory of Sheila please click the “Share Memories” Button above.